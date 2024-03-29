Local

Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves sidelined by concussion

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Ryan Graves FILE: Pittsburgh Penguins' Ryan Graves skates during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Coach Mike Sullivan, who announced Graves’ injury following the team’s practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex Friday, did not offer a projected timeline for his return.

Graves left the Penguins’ 3-2 victory against Columbus after logging five minutes, 27 seconds of ice time during the first period.

