Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves sidelined by concussion

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Coach Mike Sullivan, who announced Graves’ injury following the team’s practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex Friday, did not offer a projected timeline for his return.

Graves left the Penguins’ 3-2 victory against Columbus after logging five minutes, 27 seconds of ice time during the first period.

