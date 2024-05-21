Pirates announce 2024 Hall of Fame class

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced its 2024 Hall of Fame class on Tuesday.

Barry Bonds, Jim Leyland and Manny Sanguillen will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame later this summer.

Bonds, the only two-time MVP award-winner in Pirates history won three Rawlings Gold Glove awards and two Silver Slugger awards in his seven years with the team. He ranks fifth on the Pirates’ all-time home run list, behind Willie Stargell, Ralph Kiner, Roberto Clemente and Andrew McCutchen. Bonds is also the only player in team history with at least 175 home runs and 200 stolen bases.

“We built a bond that no way it’s ever going to be broken.”



Barry Bonds talks about his time in Pittsburgh and being a member of the Pirates Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/VoeLKrv0lq — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 21, 2024

Leyland managed the Pirates from 1986 to 1996. During his 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, he notched 851 managerial wins and led the Pirates to three straight division championships. He was named National League Manager of the Year twice during his time in Pittsburgh. Leyland will also be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21.

“This is something I will cherish forever.”



Being a Pirates Hall of Famer means everything to Jim Leyland. pic.twitter.com/61ld6PmQ0t — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 21, 2024

Sanguillen, who is considered one of the best MLB catchers of the 1970s, won two World Series championships with the Pirates and was a three-time All-Star. He hit .325 in 1970 and finished third in the National League batting race. Sanguillen ranks third among Pirates catchers in all-time games caught with 1,037.

“This will be in my heart forever.”



The moment Manny Sanguillen found out he was a Pirates Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/uoyFdews17 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 21, 2024

The inductees will be honored on Aug. 24, when the Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group