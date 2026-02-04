Penguins defenseman suspended 20 games after positive test for performance-enhancing substance

PITTSBURGH — A Penguins defenseman will not take to the ice for the next 20 games because of a suspension handed out on Wednesday.

The NHL announced that Caleb Jones was suspended for violating the terms of the league and player association’s Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said Jones informed the team this week that he had “tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.”

Dubas states that Jones has been “forthcoming” about how he thinks the positive test happened.

“Caleb takes full responsibility for his actions, despite him being unaware that what he consumed was a prohibited substance at the time,” Dubas’ statement said in part.

He was also referred to the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program for evaluation and possible treatment, which was a mandatory move as defined by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Dubas says Jones will follow all NHL and NHLPA protocols related to the suspension.

“Caleb has the full support of the Penguins organization, and we look forward to welcoming him back to the ice when he is cleared,” Dubas’ statement continued.

Jones signed with the Penguins as a free agent over the summer. He’s played seven games with the team this season, notching a single assist in that time.

He’s been sidelined with a lower-body injury for most of the season, and only recently returned as a full participant in practice.

