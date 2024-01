PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced forward Matt Nieto underwent successful laparoscopic surgery.

The surgery was on performed on his right knee, the Penguins said.

Nieto’s expected recovery time is listed as six to eight weeks.

Nieto has scored one goal and three assists in 22 games with the Penguins this season.

