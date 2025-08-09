Penguins Foundation awards scholarships, helping local graduates fulfill college dreams

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are helping a handful of local graduates fulfill their college dreams.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation has awarded its 2025 Penguins Foundation Scholarships to 10 high school graduates from Pittsburgh Public Schools and Allegheny County.

The foundation supported three different scholarship programs this year, giving a total of $60,000 to 22 Pittsburgh-area students. The scholarships include 12 first-year awards and 10 second-year awards for students who received the PPF 2024 scholarship.

In partnership with UPMC, the foundation has been awarding education and community-based scholarships since 2014. Over the past 11 years, the Foundation has granted a total of 178 first-year PPF scholarships.

To qualify for the scholarships, students must attend a Pittsburgh Public School or an Allegheny County high school that participates in the National School Lunch Program, which offers substantial aid for reduced-cost or free lunch programs.

Each PPF scholarship is valued at $3,000 for the student’s first year of college, with another $2,000 available for the second year if the student maintains a 3.0 GPA and earns a minimum of 24 credit hours.

Here are the 2025 Penguins Foundation scholarship winners, their high schools and where they plan to attend college:

Clark Paul Ehman - Pittsburgh Obama HS - Whittier college @ CA

Victoria Lou Fast - McKeesport Area HS - Westminster College

Ashlyn Ferderbar - Springdale Jr/Sr HS - Penn State University (main)

Dillon Javid - Pittsburgh Allderdice HS - Columbia University @ NY

Madyson Michalski - West Mifflin Area HS - University of Pittsburgh

Garrett Myers - Springdale Jr/Sr HS - Case Western Reserve University @ OH

Oluwatobiloba Olaore - Pittsburgh CAPA - University of Pennsylvania

Riley Morgan Sheposh - McKeesport Area HS - Duquesne University

Carissa Grace Walsh - Springdale Jr/Sr HS - University of Pittsburgh Honors College

Patrick Wylly - Springdale Jr/Sr HS - Penn State University (main)

The Penguins organization also supports two additional scholarship programs focused on athletics and hockey: the Penguins/Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship and the Penguins Alumni Scholarship, both valued at $5,000.

Here are the winners for those programs:

Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Robert William Mahoney - Meadville Area Senior HS - Wake Forest University @ NC

Penguins Alumni Scholarship

Andrew Paul Malichky - Seneca Valley Senior HS - University of Illinois

