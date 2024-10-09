Penguins Game 1, Season Begins! Lines, Notes

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0-0) host the New York Rangers Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena, and with the first puck drop of the 2024-25 season begins a six-month fight for the Penguins to return to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Excitement abounded in the Penguins locker room over the last few days as the team wants to build on the good vibrations of last season’s final push. They fell short of the playoffs but made up nine points in the final few weeks with a string of wins.

“You know, all the hard work, all the preparation, being able to see that come into play here and get ready to start,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said Monday. “I think we’re all just feeling that.”

