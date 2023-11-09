Penguins Game 12 vs. Kings: Lines, Notes

LOS ANGELES — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6-0) will be going for a sweep of their three-game road trip through California when they meet the Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2) Thursday. The Penguins also can reach .500 for the first time since they were 2-2-0.

After wins at San Jose and Anaheim, the Penguins have a 12-2 goal margin on their trip.

The Kings are coming off a 4-1 win on the road Wednesday against a strong Vegas Golden Knights team.

Penguins preview

A three-game winning streak on the road could be a big boost to the Penguins and would be their longest winning streak of the season. They are still looking for consistency.

They might be facing the Kings without No. 1 goaltender Tristan Jarry, who left Tuesday’s 2-0 win over the Ducks in Anaheim because of a hit to the head and puck to the face on the same play. Jarry was still being evaluated at the last known update, and he did not practice Wednesday.

If Jarry is out, Magnus Hellberg, who came in and finished up the combined shutout Wednesday, will start, and the Penguins will recall a goalie to serve as the backup against Los Angeles.

