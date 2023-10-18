Penguins Game 4, Motown Clash: Lines, Notes vs. Red Wings

DETROIT — The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1-0) have won consecutive games after dropping the opener on national TV. The NHL named Evgeni Malkin the third star of the week, and a handful of Penguins have a point per game, or more. Wednesday, the Penguins face one of their adversaries for a wild-card spot, the Detroit Red Wings (2-1-0) at Little Caesars Arena.

The puck drops after 7:30 p.m. ET.

Preview

The Penguins have emerged from the first three games in perfect health and have successfully demonstrated an ability to hold and expand third period leads. The trailed the Calgary Flames 1-0 at the beginning of the third period Saturday but led 2-1 within 41 seconds of the start of the period.

The Penguins pulled away to a 5-2 win. Bryan Rust scored two goals. Reilly Smith, Jake Guentzel, and Malkin also lit the lamp. Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 34 of 36 shots for his first Penguins win.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group