Flames rip through building in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are responding to a major fire at a building in Stowe Township.

According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 700 block of Broadway Avenue at 6:10 p.m.

Our crew at the scene is working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and on 11 at 11.

Video sent to Channel 11 shows flames ripping through the top of the building.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group