Flames rip through building in Stowe Township

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are responding to a major fire at a building in Stowe Township.

According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 700 block of Broadway Avenue at 6:10 p.m.

Video sent to Channel 11 shows flames ripping through the top of the building.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

