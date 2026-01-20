Penguins ground Seattle for defensive struggle win

SEATTLE — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (23-14-11) did just enough to stay ahead of the Seattle Kraken (21-18-9) in a defensive grind Monday.

Penguins winger Rickard Rakell scored the clincher when Bryan Rust’s hard forecheck created a turnover behind the Seattle net. Rust shoveled the puck in front for Rakell, who lit the lamp at 16:48 for a 6-3 win at Climate Pledge Arena.

Connor Dewar scored his second goal of the game with a long empty-netter at 19:30.

Earlier in the third period, the Penguins got just enough breaking room when defenseman Connor Clifton sent Anthony Mantha on a rush up the middle of the ice. It was a rare Seattle defensive lapse, but Mantha backed in both Seattle defenders before a short drop pass to Justin Brazeau, who scored with a hard wrister at 2:21 of the third period for a 4-2 lead.

In a game that was more often a slog aided by Seattle’s strict defensive posture, the teams traded goals within a minute late in the second period, and the Penguins scored the clincher early in the third. To the Penguins’ benefit, they quickly answered Seattle’s tying goal in the second period with the go-ahead tally 50 seconds later on a long slapshot.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group