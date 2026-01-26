Penguins hang on; Kindel shines, Skinner brilliant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

A couple of goals from hometown boy Ben Kindel, more good work from the Penguins’ second line led by Tommy Novak, combined with some game-changing saves by goalie Stuart Skinner, provided the Penguins with their fourth-straight win.

The game got tense as Vancouver scored a pair of third period goals, but the Penguins and Skinner prevented the equalizer, including a diving Skinner save in the final minute on what looked to be a sure goal.

The Penguins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Rogers Place Sunday. The Penguins are 11-2-2 since the holiday break ended on Dec. 27.

In the first period, both teams thought they scored the first goal of the game. First, Penguins center Tommy Novak slipped past defenders, setting in motion a series of slick plays by him, Evgeni Malkin, and Egor Chinakhov, which ended in an apparent Chinakhov goal at 7:47 as his rebound putback dribbled past Vancouver netminder Kevin Lankinen. However, instead of challenging if the puck actually crossed the line, Vancouver coach Adam Foote challenged for offside, which he easily won.

