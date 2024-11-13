Penguins hold team meetings, leaders answer for losses

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

It was not a pleasant experience for anyone involved. The fans booed loudly at the end of the first period Monday after the Pittsburgh Penguins gave up six goals for the first time in franchise history. Never before had the team yielded that many on home ice, and anyone who witnessed the hockey slaughter will attest it could have been worse.

The Penguins were indeed that bad in the 7-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, and they had a team meeting or meetings to discuss it.

“Anybody has a bad night or something like that, we have to stick as a team and stick with each other. It’s just a question of attitude. Obviously, it didn’t go our way in the first few minutes (against Dallas),” said Kris Letang Tuesday. “We have to limit the damages. We feel like shit, but you have to shake it off and go back to work, and you have to go back to basics. So that’s what we mainly discussed.”

