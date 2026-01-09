Penguins keep rollin’ rollin’; ‘Stu!’ backstops sixth straight win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had won five in a row, including a rowdy third-period comeback Sunday. The New Jersey Devils had lost two in a row, including an embarrassing 9-0 beatdown by the New York Islanders Tuesday.

The Penguins also got star forward Evgeni Malkin back in the lineup after a month-long absence with a shoulder injury. Malkin ripped a one-timer late in the second period to convert a two-man advantage and claim a 3-0 Penguins lead.

The Penguins rolled to a commanding 4-1 win at PPG Paints Arena Thursday.

The Penguins have now won six in a row, and New Jersey’s season is perilously hanging by a thread.

Goalie Stuart Skinner was the Penguins’ best player in the first period. With chants of “Stu!” raining from the rafters, Skinner made a trio of high-danger saves, including stopping Jesper Bratt on a breakaway at 8:58, and stopping Dawson Mercer from point-blank range later in the first.

