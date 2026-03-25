Penguins lackluster, outclassed by NHL’s best team

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Colorado Avalanche (47-13-10) nearly returned the favor to the Pittsburgh Penguins (35-20-16) at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, defeating the Penguins 6-2. Just last week the Penguins had thoroughly beat the NHL’s best team in Denver, 7-2. The loss was the Penguins’ second-consecutive regulation loss third loss in their last four games. Additionally, they have allowed four or more goals in four straight contests.

The Avalanche got on the board early, just 4:57 into the game when Nathan MacKinnon showed why he is one of the NHL’s best players. He stripped Pittsburgh defenseman Parker Wotherspoon of the puck in the Colorado zone and broke free on a long breakaway with Wotherspoon in hot pursuit. However, Wotherspoon could not catch MacKinnon as he quickly stickhandled his way towards the net, went from backhand to forehand and roofed a shot over Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs and off the back bar of the net to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead. It was a league-leading 46th goal for MacKinnon.

The Penguins’ hottest forward, Egor Chinakhov(17), had an answer to MacKinnon’s goal when he cycled high along the blue line with defensemen Sam Girard and Kris Letang. Chinakhov stationed himself at the center point, took a Girard pass and then blasted a slap shot past Avalanche netminder Scott Wedgewood to even the score at one. The goal was noteworthy for several reasons. First, it established a new career-high in goals for Chinakhov, who leads the Penguins in goals (14) since he made his debut with the team on January 1.

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