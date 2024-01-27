Penguins leading push for professional women’s hockey team in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins are leading the push for a professional women’s hockey team in Pittsburgh.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League launched earlier this year in six cities.

Should the league ever expand, the Penguins want to be ready to compete for a team.

Kevin Acklin, President of Business Operations for the Penguins, told WPXI though nothing is a done deal, executives with the PWHL were in Pittsburgh Friday to meet with the Penguins front office. They were also guests at Friday night’s home game.

“The early returns, so to speak, are very positive,” he said. “The NHL has been very supportive of this effort, as well as several other clubs. We’re not waiting for the invitation. We’re already planning an expansion to our facility in Cranberry where possibly the league could play.”

Acklin added the team could also play some games at PPG Paints Arena and practice at the Hunt Armory in Shadyside.

The initial numbers for the PWHL are positive. The inaugural game between Montreal and Minnesota drew over 13,000 fans.

Acklin said the Penguins are anxious to put women’s hockey on a bigger stage and get involved with a growing, but underserved, segment of the sport.

“This is obviously about equity. We’re a men’s team that’s had privilege over the last 50 years with a professional sport. We’re looking to lend the privilege to the women’s league players, but it’s also good business,” he said, “People are following this game. The ratings have been great. We want to be supportive of the league and we’re eventually, hopefully going to land a club here in Pittsburgh.”

The Penguins are hosting two women’s teams in a neutral site game on March 17.

