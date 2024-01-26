Springdale woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in death of 5-year-old daughter

PITTSBURGH — A Springdale woman pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 5-year-old daughter.

On June 13, 2023, Diem McMunn-Gereshenski was found unresponsive and rushed to Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her cause of death was determined to be acute Methadone toxicity by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner and was ruled an accident.

Authorities said that Samantha McMunn was prescribed methadone for daily use while going through recovery and said she was the only person in the home with a prescription.

McMunn told police that she was the primary caregiver responsible for giving the children medication.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said that CYF had granted McMunn’s mother physical custody of two of McMunn’s three children, including Diem, but was either permitting or permitted McMunn to continue to live with Diem.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala sent Channel 11 the following statement:

“I’m concerned that there are too many similar circumstances now presenting, both fatal and nonfatal under which our children are dying from exposure to scheduled narcotics, despite the county being aware of circumstances existing, unfortunately, in places like Diem’s home.”

McMunn is scheduled for sentencing on March 20, 2024.

