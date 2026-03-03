Local

Penguins look to keep padding their playoff position during trip to Boston

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Anthony Mantha Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Anthony Mantha, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) (Heather Khalifa/AP)
By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com

BOSTON — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It has been more than one month since the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-15-13) lost in regulation, and the team has only one regulation loss in their last 15 games. In full transparency, that stat also includes the three-week Olympic break. The Penguins have launched themselves out of the break with a 2-0-1 record and are rapidly padding their playoff position. They face the Boston Bruins (33-21-5) Tuesday at TD Garden.

Oddsmakers are almost assuming this will be a one-goal game. The Fanduel NHL odds have the Penguins -250 to cover the 1.5 puckline. And both teams are moving up in the Stanley Cup odds, too.

The Penguins have a seven-point lead on the Columbus Blue Jackets for a playoff spot, and according to MoneyPuck.com, have a 91% chance of reaching the postseason.

Perhaps more impressively, the Penguins are still playing without captain Sidney Crosby, who will be out for a few more weeks after suffering a lower-body injury in the Olympics.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read