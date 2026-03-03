Penguins look to keep padding their playoff position during trip to Boston

BOSTON — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It has been more than one month since the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-15-13) lost in regulation, and the team has only one regulation loss in their last 15 games. In full transparency, that stat also includes the three-week Olympic break. The Penguins have launched themselves out of the break with a 2-0-1 record and are rapidly padding their playoff position. They face the Boston Bruins (33-21-5) Tuesday at TD Garden.

Oddsmakers are almost assuming this will be a one-goal game. The Fanduel NHL odds have the Penguins -250 to cover the 1.5 puckline. And both teams are moving up in the Stanley Cup odds, too.

The Penguins have a seven-point lead on the Columbus Blue Jackets for a playoff spot, and according to MoneyPuck.com, have a 91% chance of reaching the postseason.

Perhaps more impressively, the Penguins are still playing without captain Sidney Crosby, who will be out for a few more weeks after suffering a lower-body injury in the Olympics.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group