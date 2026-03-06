Penguins’ Malkin given major penalty for slashing Sabres defenseman Dahlin

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins Evgeni Malkin was given a major penalty for slashing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin early in the second period Thursday night.

Malkin was ejected from the game with the major penalty, and both players were called for cross-checking at 38 seconds of the period.

Josh Norris scored on the power play at 4:10 to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead. Alex Tuch added a short-handed goal at 6:18, and Owen Power made it 4-1 with 9:30 to go in the period.

The 39-year-old Malkin has been suspended twice in his NHL career, one game for high-sticking Philadelphia’s Michael Raffl in February 2019, and four games in April 2022 for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki.

Pittsburgh is already without captain Sidney Crosby for a minimum of four weeks because of a lower-body injury.

