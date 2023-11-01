Local

Penguins to mandate neck guards for WBS, Wheeling players

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Adam Johnson #47 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2019 in New York City. The Penguins defeated the Rangers 5-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group

The Pittsburgh Penguins are mandating neck guards for their players with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL and the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL following the tragic death of Adam Johnson last Saturday.

Johnson, 29, died after a skate blade cut his neck during an English league game. The Penguins tribute to Johnson Monday night prior to their game against the Anaheim Ducks included a tribute video and both teams standing in a circle at center ice. Johnson was part of the Penguins organization for three seasons, including being a part of the 2020 bubble playoffs in Toronto, and played 13 NHL games.

While the Penguins players discussed adding the protective gear on Monday morning, with some signaling an openness to it, none confirmed to PHN that they would. Now, the organization is taking action where it can.

