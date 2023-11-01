Penguins to mandate neck guards for WBS, Wheeling players

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are mandating neck guards for their players with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL and the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL following the tragic death of Adam Johnson last Saturday.

Johnson, 29, died after a skate blade cut his neck during an English league game. The Penguins tribute to Johnson Monday night prior to their game against the Anaheim Ducks included a tribute video and both teams standing in a circle at center ice. Johnson was part of the Penguins organization for three seasons, including being a part of the 2020 bubble playoffs in Toronto, and played 13 NHL games.

While the Penguins players discussed adding the protective gear on Monday morning, with some signaling an openness to it, none confirmed to PHN that they would. Now, the organization is taking action where it can.

Click here to read the full story from pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group