Penguins Never Had It; Carolina Coasts to 4-1 Win

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Joel Blomqvist against the Carolina Hurricanes. It wasn’t exactly a one-on-five street fight, but at times, it seemed like Blomqvist was the only Penguins player to see the puck.

Blomqvist, 22, was the difference between his team getting blown out by the middle of the second period and having a chance to win.

Blomqvist stopped 32 of 36 and got helpers from the musical quartet of hit posts behind him. However, the Penguins failed to capitalize on Blomqvist’s work.

The ice may have tilted slightly toward Carolina in the first period, but the Penguins’ new secret weapon–their third line with Lars Eller, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Drew O’Connor–earned the first tally.

O’Connor (3) was one vs. two in the offensive zone. He looked for a pass but didn’t have one and immediately unleashed a top-corner wrist shot past a surprised Carolina goalie, Frederik Andersen, at 12:20 of the first period.

However, that frequent illness of giving up the tying goal almost immediately again infected the Penguins. As did their chronic mistake virus.

