Penguins News: Sidney Crosby will play…maybe

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) (Noah K. Murray/AP)
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins may have captain Sidney Crosby in the lineup Saturday when they face the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena.

Or maybe not.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan and Crosby missed practice after flying back to Pittsburgh Friday morning from Boston with Penguins assistant coach David Quinn following Team Canada’s thrilling 3-2 overtime win over Team USA Thursday night in the championship of the Four Nations Face-Off.

Sullivan and Quinn coached Team USA in the Four Nations Face-Off, while Crosby captained Team Canada. When asked about Crosby’s availability, Sullivan hedged.

