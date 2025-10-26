Penguins officially relaunch Hall of Fame, inducts 4 legends into Class of 2025

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins officially relaunched the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Before the Penguins took on the Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena, the team unveiled the new Hall of Fame space on the FedEx main concourse level.

They also held a special on-ice ceremony for the 2025 induction class — Scotty Bowman, Ron Francis, Eddie Johnston and Kevin Stevens.

Stevens said Pittsburgh is home to him.

“Pittsburgh’s big to me because I played here, we won championships here. I was a big part of it. All those things are good. A lot of great players I played with, it’s just the whole thing and the opportunity to be here for this has just been great.”

For Stanley Cup-winning coach Scotty Bowman, he’s grateful the Penguins got him back into coaching.

“The Penguins did a great job, like Eddie said, it’s our memories were always good here, and when Craig brought me to Pittsburgh out of TV, really, I didn’t plan on getting back into hockey, and it was just the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Bowman, Francis, Johnston and Stevens are the first four of 10 individuals being inducted into the Hall of Fame over the next three years.

They join the 20 members of the organization who were previously inducted, including franchise icons Mario Lemieux, Paul Coffey, Joe Mullen, Jean Pronovost and Rick Kehoe, alongside legendary builders and contributors Craig Patrick, Bob Johnson and Mike Lange.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group