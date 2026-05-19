PITTSBURGH — One more day of summer heat. Tuesday will be another very warm day with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees. A shower or thunderstorm will cool things off in a few spots later in the afternoon and this evening.

It will get damp at times Wednesday with scattered showers and thunder possible. Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the lower 70s, but it will still feel muggy for much of the day.

Thursday will be dry and cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Unsettled weather moves for the start of the holiday weekend with rain chances each day through Memorial Day with highs in the 60s and 70s. Right now the steadiest rain looks to be Saturday with only scattered showers by Monday.

Make sure to check back for the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group