Penguins to open NHL season vs. Mike Sullivan, Rangers

The next Pittsburgh Penguins season is officially on the horizon.

Monday, the NHL announced that the Penguins will play the season opener against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 7. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Of course, the NHL is not only leaning into the longstanding rivalry between the Penguins and Rangers, but also the coach swap that happened over the summer. After nine-plus seasons and two Stanley Cups, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas fired coach Mike Sullivan, though it was termed a mutual parting of the ways.

