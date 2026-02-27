Penguins put foot down on Devils

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Special Teams were the key in the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-15-12) 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils (28-29-2) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night. The Penguins’ penalty kill and power play both ranked fourth in the NHL prior to Thursday, and both units showed they were worthy of their rankings.

The power play went 1-2 while the penalty kill was a perfect 5-5 and even scored a short-handed, empty net goal.

Their dominance of opponents from the Metro Division continued as well, improving their record against division foes to an impressive 11-1-5. Meanwhile, the Devils lost their fifth-consecutive game and dropped their record against the Metropolitan division to a paltry 5-11-2.

The Penguins’ power play got its first opportunity with 2:34 left in the first and made it count. Evgeni Malkin saucered a pass from the right wing boards to Kris Letang at the point, who one-timed the Malkin pass towards the net. Tommy Novak (12) was stationed in the slot and was able to tip it past New Jersey goaltender Jacob Markstrom to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 18:51 of the first.

