Penguins Recall Murashov on Emergency Basis; New Guys Held Up

The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled goaltender Sergei Murashov on an emergency basis Saturday, one day after trading goalie Tristan Jarry to the Edmonton Oilers.

The reason for the emergency recall is that newly acquired goalie Stuart Skinner and defenseman Brett Kulak will not be available Saturday. Both were held up in the immigration process, needing visas to play.

The Penguins were hopeful the pair could arrive and be cleared in time for today’s game. Still, they acknowledged the potential delays caused by the bureaucratic aspects of playing for an American team, coming from a Canadian employer.

