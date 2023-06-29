Local

Penguins select Brayden Yager in 1st round of 2023 NHL Draft

By WPXI.com News Staff

Brayden Yager NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 28: Brayden Yager is selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the 14th overall pick during round one of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With the 14th overall pick in the NHL Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins have selected Brayden Yager.

Yager, a forward, comes to the Penguins from the Moose Jaw Warriors.

“Yager is a sturdy two-way pivot who would be a welcome addition for all 32 NHL organizations,” McKeen’s draft report on him reads. “He’s a trustworthy workhorse that a coach can send over the boards and rely on in any situation and is already playing as the first-line center for the Warriors. He’s good on the powerplay, he’s good on the penalty, he’s good at matching up against the best players on other teams, and he’s good in the dying minutes of a game whether you’re trying to defend a lead or tie the score up. He’s quite strong and compact, which helps him out in various ways, whether that’s staying on his feet as he fights through checks or generating a lot of power through his shot. Speaking of his shot, it’s a major selling point for him and is his single best attribute.”

