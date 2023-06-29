Penguins select Brayden Yager in 1st round of 2023 NHL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With the 14th overall pick in the NHL Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins have selected Brayden Yager.

With the 14th overall pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft, the Penguins have selected forward Brayden Yager. pic.twitter.com/MpAWK1Py4x — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 29, 2023

Yager, a forward, comes to the Penguins from the Moose Jaw Warriors.

“Yager is a sturdy two-way pivot who would be a welcome addition for all 32 NHL organizations,” McKeen’s draft report on him reads. “He’s a trustworthy workhorse that a coach can send over the boards and rely on in any situation and is already playing as the first-line center for the Warriors. He’s good on the powerplay, he’s good on the penalty, he’s good at matching up against the best players on other teams, and he’s good in the dying minutes of a game whether you’re trying to defend a lead or tie the score up. He’s quite strong and compact, which helps him out in various ways, whether that’s staying on his feet as he fights through checks or generating a lot of power through his shot. Speaking of his shot, it’s a major selling point for him and is his single best attribute.”

