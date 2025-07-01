Penguins sign left-handed defenseman Parker Wotherspoon from Bruins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ first dip into the free agent pool Tuesday was as expected. It was not a big splash for big money, and it was not a long-term deal, as the Penguins signed left-handed defenseman Parker Wortherspoon to a two-year contract.

The Penguins have not yet announced the deal, but it is reportedly a two-year deal worth $1 million per season.

Wortherspoon, 27, has been a late bloomer in the pro ranks, climbing out of the AHL after five seasons in the New York Islanders organization. The Islanders’ 2015 fourth-round pick made his NHL debut, playing 12 games with the Islanders in the 2022-23 season. He played 95 games over the past two seasons with the Boston Bruins.

