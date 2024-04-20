Penguins sign NCAA Championship winner to entry-level deal

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed a forward who recently won the 2024 National Championship with the University of Denver to an entry-level contract.

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced the team signed Tristan Broz, 21, to a three-year contract on Saturday.

Broz, who was the Penguins’ second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, will join the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the remainder of the season on an Amateur Tryout Contract.

His college career was split between the University of Minnesota (three seasons) and the University of Denver (two seasons). In his second season with the University of Denver, Broz set career highs with 16 goals, 24 assists and 40 points in 43 games. Throughout his college career, he tallied 32 goals, 47 assists, 79 points and a plus-42 in 119 career games.

Before college, Broz played parts of three seasons with the Fargo Force of the USHL from 2019-21.

