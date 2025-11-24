Local

Penguins sign second-round draft pick to entry-level contract after successful surgery

By WPXI.com News Staff
2025 NHL Draft LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Peyton Kettles poses after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the 39th overall pick during rounds 2-7 of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed a 2025 draft pick to an entry-level contract, but he won’t take the ice anytime soon.

On Monday, GM Kyle Dubas announced that the team signed defenseman Peyton Kettles to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Kettles, the Penguins’ second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, played five games in the WHL this season, recording one goal, two assists and was plus-2.

The defenseman underwent successful shoulder surgery on Friday and will be out six to seven months.

The 6-foot-6, 196-pound Winnipeg native has appeared in 121 WHL games, including 13 playoff games, and has won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read