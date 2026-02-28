Penguins start weekend of back-to-back games against rocky Rangers

NEW YORK CITY — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The late February game between the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-15-12) and the New York Rangers (22-29-7) was indeed supposed to be a battle between a playoff contender and a team entering a rebuild. And it will be, but the roles are reversed as the win-now Rangers are on the rocks as they host the second-place Penguins at Madison Square Garden Saturday.

It’s an early game. The puck drops after 12:30, though it is a national TV game, so beware a longer pregame show and later start.

The Penguins have a three-point lead on the Washington Capitals as the first team out of the playoff picture, but the Penguins have a whopping four games in hand. The other threat, the Columbus Blue Jackets, trails the Penguins by seven points.

The Penguins have back-to-back games this weekend, so both goalies will get a start. Coach Dan Muse’s choice will be telling because the No. 1 goalie generally plays the first of the two games.

