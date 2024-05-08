Penguins stay put; San Jose hits Draft jackpot

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins came out of the NHL Draft lottery Tuesday evening with the 14th choice in Round 1 this summer.

Which means they likely no longer have a selection in the opening round.

Because the Penguins didn’t move into the top 10 in the draft order, their top pick will go to San Jose, as a condition of the Erik Karlsson trade last summer.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group