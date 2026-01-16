Penguins stomp Flyers, break offensive drought in big way

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ offensive drought ended quickly Thursday with a pair of early power-play goals and a lot of smiles.

No player in the history of the NHL has scored more against Philadelphia than Sidney Crosby, and he continued his torture of the Philadelphia Flyers, which began in his very first game against them in 2005 when Flyers defenseman Derrien Hatcher bloodied Crosby with a high stick.

More than 20 years ago, the Flyers created a monster that lives on. Crosby had a goal and assist Thursday, as well as several table-setting shifts.

The Penguins’ energetic start began on the first shift with Crosby and the top line applying pressure deep in the Flyers’ zone, resulting in the first Penguins power play when Flyers’ D-man Cam York took a hooking penalty at just 0:23.

Late in the power play, Penguins rookie center Ben Kindel faked a slapshot, instead slap-passing it to Justin Brazeau on the side of the crease. Brazeau (13) easily redirected the puck into the yawning cage for a 1-0 lead at 2:16.

