Penguins suspend Egor Zamula

Egor Zamula’s tenure in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization is not off to a good start.

Saturday, the AHL transaction page showed the Penguins suspended Zamula, presumably for not reporting to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins following the Penguins’ trade Wednesday, Dec. 31, which sent forward Philip Tomasino to the Philadelphia Flyers organization for Zamula.

Both players were assigned to their new organization’s respective AHL clubs.

Philadelphia waived the Russian defenseman on Dec. 19. He cleared on the 20th and was assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL. Zamula, 25, has 168 games of NHL experience.

