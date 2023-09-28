Penguins waive Ty Smith, Rem Pitlick, 3 others

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have made their first high-profile cuts of this training camp.

Five players — defensemen Ty Smith, Taylor Fedun and Xavier Ouellet and forwards Rem Pitlick and Jonathan Gruden — were placed on waivers Thursday.

If they are not claimed by another club by Friday, those players will be eligible to be assigned to the Penguins’ American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre.

