Local

Penguins waive Ty Smith, Rem Pitlick, 3 others

By Dave Molinari, Pittsburgh Hockey Now

Penguins beat Coyotes 4-1 to end 6-game slide Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby sends Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) to the ice as Penguins defenseman Ty Smith looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

By Dave Molinari, Pittsburgh Hockey Now

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have made their first high-profile cuts of this training camp.

Five players — defensemen Ty Smith, Taylor Fedun and Xavier Ouellet and forwards Rem Pitlick and Jonathan Gruden — were placed on waivers Thursday.

If they are not claimed by another club by Friday, those players will be eligible to be assigned to the Penguins’ American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 killed in wrong-way fiery crash involving tractor-trailer on I-79
  • PHOTOS: First responders called to fatal wrong-way crash involving tractor-trailer on I-79
  • Teen critically injured in Pittsburgh shooting
  • VIDEO: Find out first or wait for the doctor? The debate over getting results on medical apps
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read