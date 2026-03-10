Penn Avenue Rightsizing will impact drivers in Bloomfield, Garfield next as project moves forward

PITTSBURGH — A new phase of the Penn Avenue Reconstruction Project is underway.

It’s going to have a big impact on drivers, commuters abd businesses in the city’s Bloomfield and Garfield neighborhoods.

“That’s going to be bad in the neighborhood. I wish it’d go away, but they gotta do their job,” Gary Freshley told Channel 11.

Gary Freshley works along a stretch of Penn Avenue in Garfield between Evaline and North Graham Streets.

He’s not happy to see the road closed signs, detours, and construction crews filling up the roadway as contractors are working on new sidewalks, traffic lights, and ramps.

“It’s a bother. It’s a nuisance to work around the neighborhood and trying to get back. It’s a real problem,” he said.

Andi Smalley works across the street at Black Cat Market. She’s worried all of the construction will deter customers.

“I know this stuff needs to happen and it’s good that it’s happening, it’s just difficult for the businesses over here,” Smalley said.

With blocks of Penn Avenue partially shut down to traffic, it makes parking even more difficult.

“Parking is really a problem for people. If you are from around here, you know the different spots you can park. But if you’re not around here, people get lost and confused,” she said.

The project is expected to last for another two years, but Freshley is hoping crews can make faster progress.

“Maybe they can work through this, and make it easier for people to do their business... and work through it faster than they’re doing now,” he said.

Construction on the first phase of the project near UPMC Children’s Hospital is still underway. It is unclear when that will wrap up.

