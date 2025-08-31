Penn Hills charter school won’t open for 2025-2026 school year, displacing prospective students

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills charter school will not open for the 2025-2026 school year, displacing ninth and 10th-grade students who’d planned to attend.

Officials with Dominus High School, which is marketed as “Pittsburgh’s first entrepreneurial high school,” announced the decision in a letter mailed to families and posted to social media.

The decision follows a tie vote by the Woodland Hills School Board on Aug. 26, preventing the charter school from moving forward with its plans for the upcoming academic year.

In response to the closure, the Penn Hills School District is inviting families to consider enrolling their children in its schools. An open house is scheduled for Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Penn Hills High School.

“We understand that Dominus had initially planned to offer a virtual learning model, but those plans were not approved,” PHSD officials said. “We recognize how challenging this situation can be for families, especially at the beginning of a new school year.”

Dominus families are encouraged to attend an in-person meeting on Sept. 10 at the Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship to discuss future plans.

Dominus officials say the school plans to open in the 2026-2027 school year for ninth and 10th-grade students.

“We remain deeply committed to you and to the vision of a school that prepares, uplifts, and inspires every student we serve,” Dominus officials said. “Together, we will continue to build, plan, and engage so that when our doors open, they open strong and ready.”

