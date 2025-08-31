Penn Hills police mourn death of beloved K-9 Officer Rap

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are mourning the death of retired K-9 Officer Rap, who they say served the community with distinction.

Police say Rap, “a beloved member of our department,” died peacefully in the presence of K-9 Specialist Klobucher and his family.

“K9 Rap’s loyalty, courage and service will never be forgotten,” police stated in a social media post. “His paw prints left a lasting mark on our department and in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege to meet and know him.”

Rap completed over 20 felony tracks, assisted in numerous school searches and narcotics investigations, performed many public demonstrations and protected officers during hundreds of building searches.

Rap was also recognized for his service with the prestigious Amen Corner Award.

“We ask that you please keep retired K9 Specialist Klobucher and his family in your thoughts during this difficult time,” police said.

