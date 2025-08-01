Penn Hills School District receives $136K rebate from Duquesne Light after light upgrades

Penn Hills School District has successfully completed lighting retrofit projects across its elementary, middle and high schools, earning a $136,495 rebate from Duquesne Light Company.

The district’s initiative involved replacing outdated lighting systems with energy-efficient solutions, significantly reducing energy consumption and improving the learning environment for students and staff.

“We commend the Penn Hills School District for utilizing our Business Solutions Program to save money and make their schools more energy-efficient,” said Kristy Stone, chief customer officer at Duquesne Light Company.

The district is projected to save approximately 1.6 million kilowatt hours annually, which is enough to power about 150 homes for an entire year.

These upgrades will pay dividends for years to come, according to a release, freeing up resources that can be reinvested in educational programs, extracurricular activities and facility improvements that directly benefit students.

Constellation Energy proactively submitted the projects for rebates through Duquesne Light Company’s Business Solutions Program, which incentivizes the adoption of energy-efficient technology by offering financial rebates to organizations that complete qualifying upgrades.

