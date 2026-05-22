Proposed plan to sell 20 acres in Kennedy Township draws opposition from residents

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Kennedy Township is accepting bids for nearly 20 acres of land near Fairhaven Park. It was gifted to the Township in the 1950s, but soon, the property could become another housing plan.

Tax collector Mel Weinstein told Channel 11 the board of commissioners wanted to see if there was any interest from developers to transform the land into three dozen single-family homesites.

Channel 11 spoke with people who live, work and visit Kennedy Township to get their reaction to this proposal.

“I think we’re losing too many trees,” said Jim Havko, who lives in the area. “Every farm around here has gotten taken over by homes.”

“We have limited space, so you know, if we’re going to fill it all with houses, I would object to that,” Kennedy Township resident Mary Knight said.

Allegheny County records show the property value is just under $700,000, but many residents believe this green space is priceless and one of the few undeveloped areas left in Kennedy Township.

“It’s taking all of our wildlife away, you know, where are they going to go?” Connie Karpinski said.

Weinstein said any housing development would not encroach upon Fairhaven Park as it exists now, with baseball fields, playgrounds, and other sports facilities. But there are questions as to whether this can happen.

The original deed from 1951 states the property is to be used for township park purposes and that any future sale would have to be approved by Allegheny County and school district officials.

Community members are encouraged to attend the township’s municipal meeting on June 11th to make sure their voices are heard.

“People will come out and talk about what their interests are and whether or not they think this is a good idea,” Knight said.

Commissioners will receive sealed bids until noon on Monday, June 8. The bids will then be shared at the township’s administrative meeting two hours later.

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