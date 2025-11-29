Penn Hills student dies on Thanksgiving

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Penn Hills community is mourning the death of a high school student.

On Friday, the Penn Hills School District informed the community that Victor Adeleke, a 10th-grade student, died on Thanksgiving.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Victor’s family, friends, classmates and all who knew and cared for him. Losing a young member of our community is an unimaginable pain, and we grieve together as a district,” the district’s statement says in part.

The district will provide additional counseling and support services to students and staff in the coming days.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group