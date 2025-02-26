Penn State evaluating the future of 12 branch campuses, including 5 in Western Pennsylvania

Penn State University is evaluating the future of 12 of its smallest branch campuses.

President Neeli Bendapudi issued a public statement saying the closures would come after the 2026-27 school year.

Among the schools on the chopping block are five local branches: Beaver, Fayette, Greater Allegheny, Shenango and New Kensington.

Beaver is the largest branch being considered, with just under 500 students enrolled.

“We were surprised Penn State Beaver was going to be on the list,” Beaver County Commissioner Daniel Camp told Channel 11. “It’s definitely an asset to the community.”

The Beaver branch has been operating since the 1960s. Camp says it’s not just college students that benefit, but the community in general.

“Not only will it affect our community with the businesses, but they also take an active role in our youth [...] they do summer camps,” Camp said.

“I think it’d be a little devastating to be shut down,” freshman Penn State Beaver student Hayden Bender said. “Hopefully, it doesn’t get shut down. I’m planning to do all four years here so that would cut into my time.”

Faculty members are also reacting.

“It was really a surprise to us. We hadn’t had any advance warning,” Dr. Becky Morrow said. She’s a veterinarian and teaches biology and forensic science at the New Kensington branch.

“There’s a great faculty-to-student ratio. You get to see students in multiple classes. We do real research with our students,” Morrow said.

She’s concerned about how shutting down could impact some students who may not have other options.

“We’re really trying to be there for them and support them. We’ll worry about ourselves and our livelihoods, but we’re here for the students,” she said. “We’re more than just numbers. We’re serving the students. We’re serving the commonwealth.”

“We understand that they have to take a deep dive into every branch campus and we’re hopeful Penn State Beaver is not going to be one of the names listed at the end of the day,” Camp said.

According to Penn State’s president, the final decision should be made by Spring commencement.

The rest of the president’s statement can be found by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group