Showers expected on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need the umbrella at times on Wednesday, with a round of showers expected for the morning commute and strong storms possible for the afternoon.

Off and on showers will gradually wind down through mid-morning with some clearing possible before the next round of wet weather arrives. If we do see enough clearing, a line of stronger thunderstorms will be possible early afternoon and evening, bringing the threat of damaging winds, lightning and downpours. If we stay cloudy, the severe weather threat will be lower.

Damp, cool weather settles in on Thursday with highs only in the mid 50s.

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