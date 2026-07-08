PennDOT announces road restrictions on I-79 as part of Wexford Interchange project

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced restrictions coming to I-79 in Allegheny County.

These restrictions are scheduled to begin Thursday night and impact drivers in Marshall Township and Franklin Park Borough.

Southbound I-79 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

The single-lane reduction on southbound I-79 will be between the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) off and on-ramps to accommodate overhead beam work.

Additionally, a traffic pattern change will occur on the southbound I-79 off-ramp to Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) starting at 7 p.m. on July 9.

Traffic from Route 910/Wexford Bayne Road to southbound I-79 will also be shifted to the new pavement on the on-ramp, allowing work on the old pavement.

This change will be in effect around the clock through mid-August.

There will be no changes to the northbound on and off-ramps

The restrictions are part of the $46.5 million I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange project, which includes the new construction of a full offset single-point urban interchange (SPUI).

The I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange project is anticipated to continue through the 2027 construction season.

PennDOT encourages drivers to stay alert and drive cautiously in the work zones.

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