Officer injured after crash involving police truck in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — An officer was injured after a police truck was involved in a crash in McKeesport.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the crash happened at the intersection of 28th and Walnut Streets at 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday.

An Allegheny County Police spokesperson said the truck was responding to a priority call when it collided with a utility van.

A pole was sheared and fell onto the truck after the crash.

The officer was taken to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment. Officials said they are in stable condition.

The driver of the utility van stayed at the scene and was uninjured.

Anyone with further information on the crash is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

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