Another search warrant executed on Washington County Coroner’s Office

The Washington County Coroner’s Office was raided again.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office tells Channel 11 it assisted Monessen Police in executing a search warrant on the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say they were forced to execute the warrant to obtain documents needed for an investigation.

“This is uncharted territory for our office. As a law enforcement agency, Monessen Police Department is entitled to this material pursuant to a criminal investigation and prosecution. Pursuing justice and accountability shouldn’t come at a cost to the victim, the victim’s family, or public safety,” Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said.

It’s not the first time a search warrant was executed on this coroner’s office. Last November, Channel 11 reported on a search warrant executed amid a dispute over access to autopsy reports.

During that search warrant, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, Washington City Police and Canonsburg Police all searched for autopsy reports connected to five cases.

Officials said investigators and the DA’s office had repeatedly requested the documents and were denied.

The DA’s office said it was told three reports were available but would only be released for a fee of about $700 each. District Attorney Jason Walsh said those reports are essential to prosecuting crimes and serving victims.

Coroner Tim Warco at the time told Channel 11 he decided to charge fees because his office isn’t receiving police reports needed to complete autopsies and related records.

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