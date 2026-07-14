PennDOT announces traffic stoppages along several roadways in Fayette County for bridge blasts

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced scheduled traffic stoppages of up to 15 minutes on Route 4038 (Layton Road), Tunnel Road and the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) Trail in Perry Township, Fayette County.

These stoppages will begin Monday, July 20, and are expected to continue through October. The closures are necessary for blasting operations related to the Layton Bridge Replacement Project.

The Layton Bridge Replacement Project involves replacing the 17-span Layton Bridge over the Youghiogheny River.

Flaggers will be positioned on both sides of the GAP Trail, Layton Road and Tunnel Road to halt travel during each blast. Following each blast, crews will inspect the area to ensure no debris remains before allowing traffic to resume. All work is dependent on weather and operations. Drivers are advised to exercise caution while traveling through work zones and to be alert for workers. The project also encompasses additional bridge, roadway and safety improvements along Layton Road (Route 4038) between Route 51 and the town of Layton.

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