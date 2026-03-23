PennDOT asking for public’s feedback on its winter roadway services through online survey

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on its winter roadway services through a statewide online survey.

The survey will remain open for residents to share their input through April 14.

The annual survey is designed to help the department review public perceptions and knowledge of its winter operations. PennDOT officials noted that maintaining safe travel on Pennsylvania roadways remains a top priority as the state transitions into the spring season.

The 17-question survey is designed to take approximately 5 minutes to complete. All responses submitted by participants are anonymous. The questions focus on a variety of topics, including timeline expectations for safe and passable roadways after a storm and how residents rank snow-removal priorities.

The survey also evaluates how PennDOT communicates with the public. Respondents are asked to rate the department’s winter services and disclose how they receive roadway information. This includes whether motorists use 511PA, a state-managed traffic and incident information service.

During the winter season, the 511PA website expands its standard reporting to include specialized tools for travelers. These features provide the locations of PennDOT plow trucks and updated winter roadway conditions across the state.

PennDOT officials will use the results to review departmental operations and identify new opportunities for public information outreach.

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