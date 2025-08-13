PennDOT to hold job fairs in multiple local counties in preparation of winter maintenance

PennDOT is holding multiple job fairs in the upcoming months.

The fairs will be hosted by District 11, which covers Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties’ roads.

The fairs will be held on:

Aug. 28 at 51 Fox Chapel Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 9 at 1800 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 16 at 155 Stewart Ave, Rochester, PA 15074 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hiring managers are looking for people to work during the winter and will offer on-the-spot interviews.

Open positions include: CDL drivers, diesel mechanics, semi-skilled laborers, tradesmen helpers, tunnel maintainers and winter dispatchers.

While those jobs are currently seasonal, PennDOT said they could lead to permanent, year-round positions.

Anyone interested in attending a job fair is asked to bring two forms of ID.

