PennDOT implements road restrictions ahead of icy road conditions expected Friday

The Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are putting out restrictions ahead of expected icy conditions.

“That’s not great timing. That’s for sure,” said Justin Smith, who just got off the Turnpike. “I’m sure there will be a lot of people moving tomorrow, going home or maybe even going somewhere else.”

Lane restrictions for all Pennsylvania Interstates West of I-81, including all Western PA Turnpike extensions, will go into effect starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, when many may be traveling home from their holiday plans.

Justin Smith says he saw the announcement on Christmas morning but was confused by the Department of Transportation’s caution.

“I checked the weather! I don’t know why they are putting restrictions on,” said Smith. “But I did that this morning when I was on my way home.”

PennDOT and the PA Turnpike crews will be out pre-treating the roadways where necessary in order to avoid ice from forming. They encourage drivers to use caution when approaching bridges and ramps because even a wet road can be dangerous during a high volume of traffic. Rex Cramer said the weather doesn’t scare him when traveling. He said it’s just as important for drivers to implement restrictions on themselves.

“The key to driving in bad weather is just adjusting your speed for weather conditions,” said Cramer.

“Traffic wasn’t bad this morning, but tomorrow morning it’s going to be a different story,” said Smith.

PennDOT also said that speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways while the restrictions are in place. They will make changes to the restrictions as the conditions progress.

